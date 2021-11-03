The Henry Ruggs Situation, Other Tuesday Notes

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

I usually begin this column by deadpanning about how Tuesday is the least eventful day of the week for football purposes. This week, I was hopeful that wouldn't be the case, as the NFL trade deadline was set to pass on Tuesday afternoon.

And then the trade deadline ended up being wholly uneventful. Still, there was still some notable stuff that happened yesterday, so let's get into the most significant tidbits from around the league.

Henry Ruggs Charged with DUI Resulting in Death

Henry Ruggs was charged with DUI resulting in death on Tuesday. He was driving around Las Vegas in the wee hours of the morning when he crashed into another vehicle, killing someone in the other car. It's a horrible situation causing the needless death of an innocent human being, and it serves as an important (but hopefully not necessary) reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Ruggs' career is in jeopardy, as this crime carries a minimum jail sentence of two years and a maximum of 20 years. I'm not a lawyer, so I have no idea whether it changes things that he's a young, famous, rich athlete, but it's fair to assume Ruggs is almost certainly out for the year (especially after the Raiders released him late Tuesday night) and maybe next season as well, and then we'll just have to monitor the legal proceedings to judge whether he'll ever step foot on a football field again. Of course, sports come second with something like this, and it's a terrible situation all around.

Rams Release Veteran Speedster DeSean Jackson

News broke last week that the Rams and DeSean Jackson came to a mutual agreement to find a trade partner for the 34-year-old wideout. They were evidently unable to do so, and the team released Jackson on Tuesday afternoon. With Cooper Kupp turning into Jerry Rice and Robert Woods and Van Jefferson serving as the next two receivers on the depth chart, Jackson's playing time was limited as Matthew Stafford's WR4. Still, he's shown he still has juice when healthy over the past few seasons and could be a productive part-time speed threat somewhere else. This is a slight boost for Jefferson, especially since second-round rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell is out for the season as well.

The Rams boast one of the most top-heavy receiving corps in the league and would be in a real pickle should something happen to any of their top-three options. From a non-football perspective, it was a classy move to let the veteran Jackson go somewhere else if he was unhappy in Los Angeles.

Noah Fant Sent to Reserve/COVID-19 List

Noah Fant was sent to the COVID list on Tuesday, opening up a path for second-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam to start at tight end for the Broncos if Fant isn't activated in time. This also means more targets for Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick. Jeudy finished third among Denver wideouts in routes run last week in his return from the high ankle sprain that cost him six weeks, but he should return to his normal workload as he gets healthier. Sutton and Jeudy are fantasy-viable options regardless of Fant's status and would see a small boost if he misses. Albert O becomes a semi-interesting streamer if Fant can't go.

Deshaun Watson Will Stay in Houston – For Now

After months of news tying nearly a quarter of the NFL – most notable the Dolphins and Panthers – to Texans QB Deshaun Watson, the trade deadline passed without a murmur. Both teams mentioned above have frequently denied their interest in Watson, but reports kept tying the controversial star to those franchises regardless. In all likelihood, Watson won't go anywhere until his legal situation is sorted out, and there's no end in sight. The atrocity of the accusations toward him makes him an impossible asset to trade for. The Texans will likely make Watson a healthy scratch in every game this season, and then the trade rumors will pick back up in January.

Phillip Rivers "Would Listen" if Saints Came Calling

Saints QB Jameis Winston is out for the year with a torn ACL. That means New Orleans' quarterback options are Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. Neither of those players inspires confidence for a deep playoff run, so the Saints may look to add someone to lead their team into the postseason. Phillip Rivers could fill those shoes after performing passably for the Colts last season before riding off into the sunset to coach high school football and take care of his legion of children. Rivers left the door open on a possible return when asked earlier this fall, and he reportedly "would listen" if the Saints displayed interest in adding him. As a passer, he'd be an upgrade over both Hill and Siemian.

Thursday Night Injury Notes

Neither Corey Davis nor Tevin Coleman practiced for the Jets on Tuesday, which is notable considering they play Indianapolis tomorrow on Thursday Night Football. Coleman has mostly been marginalized in favor of Michael Carter and Ty Johnson, but he has gotten slightly more work than La'Mical Perine when active. Davis has been New York's WR1 when available, and his absence would free up more work for Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Elijah Moore, and the aforementioned Carter and Johnson.

Other News and Notes