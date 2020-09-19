The Raiders got wide receiver Henry Ruggs back on the practice field Saturday and the door is open for the first-round pick to play against the Saints on Monday night.

Ruggs missed two days of practice with a knee injury, but was able to work as a limited participant in the team’s final session before their Las Vegas debut. He’s been listed as questionable for the game.

The door isn’t totally shut on three other players, but it doesn’t look good for right tackle Trent Brown (calf), linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) or tackle Sam Young (groin). All three missed practice all week and they have been listed as doubtful to play on Monday. Young took over for Brown last week and Denzelle Good took over when Young was injured.

Guard John Simpson is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury.

Henry Ruggs questionable, Trent Brown doubtful for Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk