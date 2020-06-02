Henry Ruggs III slashes thigh helping friend move, reminding everyone to never, ever help their friends move

In one of the mild surprises of the NFL Draft back in April, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Alabama speedster Henry Ruggs III 12th overall, making him the first receiver off the board. “Experts” had widely projected Ruggs’ teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb as the 1A/1B receiver combo of the first round, but instead it was Ruggs who heard his name called first. Unfortunately, Ruggs is off to a rough start in Vegas, but not for the reasons you might typically associate with Sin City. Instead, Ruggs is currently on crutches after cutting his thigh while helping a friend move. I guess it’s true what they say: Nice guys really do finish last.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Ruggs’ father Henry Ruggs Jr. told reporters on Monday. “He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

Lot of “or somethings” in there, so who knows that really happened, but if it was, in fact, helping a friend move that did the deed, let’s all use Ruggs’ cautionary tale as a reminder: Never, ever, under any earthly circumstances, agree to help your friends move. You’re an adult now. You can buy your own six pack and order your own pizza. You don’t need to spend your Saturday sawing a sectional in half to squeeze it up a four-floor walk-up so your buddy can move in with his fifth girlfriend in the last five years. And if you just so happen to be an NFL rookie who was just drafted for his blazing 4.27 40 time, don’t even pick up the damn phone. It’s that simple.

Thankfully Ruggs says he’ll be fine and good to go by August, but just imagine if grandma’s heirloom Dutch armoire had come tumbling down the stairs at him. Needless to say, things could have been much, much worse.

