Henry Ruggs III facing two more felony charges, misdemeanor in fatal car crash

Prosecutors are charging Ruggs with additional counts of DUI and reckless driving due to the severe injuries sustained by his girlfriend.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been hit with two additional felony charges after the recent deadly crash that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Clark County prosecutors are charging Riggs with two more counts of DUI and reckless driving due to the severe injuries sustained by the passenger in his car, Kiara Kilgo-Washington, his girlfriend.

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes his initial court appearance on Nov. 3, facing charges relating to a fiery vehicle crash in Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his girlfriend injured. (Photo: Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the once-promising NFL player will be charged with possessing a firearm while under the influence, a misdemeanor in Las Vegas.

According to NFL.com, Kilgo-Washington underwent surgery last week for a severe arm injury sustained in the car crash early Tuesday morning. She and Ruggs, who have a 3-year-old daughter together, were out with friends before the accident.

Reportedly, Ruggs was drinking at a Top Golf location, then at a friend’s house, before he drove home. He was reportedly driving up to 156 mph, and had a blood-alcohol level of more than twice Nevada’s legal limit.

As previously reported, the woman killed when Ruggs allegedly crashed his Corvette into the back of her car Toyota RAV4 was Tina Tintor. She was trapped in her car, which caught on fire, and despite the life-saving efforts of bystanders, Tintor and her dog died.

“The family’s torn apart, as anybody would be,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This was a terrible, terrible collision, so they’re mourning their loss. They’re grieving. They’re mad.”

There is no eligibility for probation in Las Vegas, and if convicted, Ruggs faces up to 20 years in prison for the DUI charge. Reckless driving carries a possible one- to a six-year jail term.

The former wide receiver was selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft after an impressive college career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he won a national championship in 2017. During his time with the Raiders, he scored 24 receptions, 469 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders on the same day as the crash. His former team issued a statement, saying, “We are devastated by the loss of life, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.”

