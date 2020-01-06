Henry Ruggs III will enter the draft

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III will be joining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and several other teammates in leaving school with eligibility remaining in order to be in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ruggs made his announcement on Monday several hours after Tagovailoa did the same at a press conference in Tuscaloosa. In between the Tagovailoa and Ruggs announcements, wide receiver DeVonta Smith announced he’s returning to school for the 2020 season.

Ruggs caught 98 passes for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns for Alabama over the last three seasons and also ran twice for 75 yards and a touchdown last season. His speed was a weapon throughout his time with the Crimson Tide and, should he run the 40 in Indianapolis, Ruggs figures to be one of the faster players at the Scouting Combine in February.

Alabama will also be saying farewell to wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, so Smith should see plenty of balls from whoever replaces Tagovailoa at quarterback this fall.