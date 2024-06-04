Henry Ruggs is currently working at the Nevada governor's mansion

Former Raiders first-rounder Henry Ruggs is currently serving a three-to-10-year prison sentence, following a November 2021 incident in which, while driving drunk and at an excessive rate of speed, he killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.

Ruggs, via 8NewsNow.com, is currently working outside the Stewart Conservation Camp at the Nevada governor’s mansion.

He's classified as a community trusty, since he is regarded as having "limited potential to misbehave and represent[s] a low risk to escape while assigned to employment within the community." Approximately four inmates have been assigned to the governor's mansion.

Ruggs, 25, will be eligible for parole in August 2026.

Drafted in 2020, Ruggs was taken 12th overall — before any other receiver. Later picks that year included Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr.