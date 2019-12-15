Henry returns to lineup for Titans' showdown with Texans

Derrick Henry is active for the Tennessee Titans' showdown with the Houston Texans after a sore left hamstring kept him out of practice all week. Henry has topped 100 yards rushing in each of the Titans' victories during their four-game winning streak.

He ranks second in the NFL with 1,243 yards rushing.

Tennessee will be without starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson for a second straight week with an injured foot. But the Titans get cornerback LeShaun Sims back against Houston after he missed two games with an injured right ankle, and safety Kenny Vaccaro also is active after clearing concussion protocol.

The Texans get wide receiver Will Fuller back after he missed four of the last six games with a hamstring injury. But receiver Keke Coutee is out.

Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks returns to the lineup at Green Bay after coming off injured reserve with a dislocated elbow. Hicks, a Pro Bowl pick last season, had one of the Bears' five sacks against the Packers in the season opener. He's been out since Oct. 6.

Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark is active for their snowy game against the Broncos after missing time earlier in the week with a mysterious stomach ailment. But the Chiefs were missing lead running back Damien Williams (ribs) and backup cornerbacks Morris Claiborne (shoulder) and Rashad Fenton (hamstring) for the divisional matchup.

Broncos tight end Noah Fant is playing despite hip and foot injuries, but Dre'Mont Jones (ankle) joined fellow defensive linemen Marcus Walker (ankle) and Adam Gotsis (knee) and offensive tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) on the inactive list.

The Philadelphia Eagles will again be shorthanded at receiver when they visit the Washington Redskins. Injured wideout Nelson Agholor (knee) was ruled out Saturday, and Philadelphia has former Redskins receiver Robert Davis active.

Seattle is without three players who were considered game-day decisions: cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring), tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck). The Seahawks are also without defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core/illness) and Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), who were ruled out on Friday.

Ian Thomas will start at tight end for the Panthers in place of Greg Olsen (concussion). Panthers safety Eric Reid, who was sick this week, was cleared to play.

Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston is active at Detroit, intending to play with a small fracture in his right thumb. Winston was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Buccaneers offensive tackle Donovan Smith is inactive for the first time in his five-year career because of ankle and knee injuries. Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs) and outside linebacker Christian Jones (shoulder) are also inactive.

HOUSTON-TENNESSEE

Texans: WR Steven Mitchell Jr., WR Keke Coutee, S Mike Adams, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Taiwan Jones, DE Joel Heath, NT Eddie Vanderdoes.

Titans: G/T Kevin Pamphile, OLB Sharif Finch, DT Isaiah Mack, LB Daren Bates, DE Matt Dickerson, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree' Jackson.

DENVER-KANSAS CITY

Broncos: CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, OG Ron Leary, OT Ja’Wuan James, OT Calvin Anderson, DL Dre’Mont Jones, DL Adam Gotsis.

Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, QB Chad Henne, CB Morris Claiborne, CB Rashad Fenton, OL Jackson Barton, OL Nick Allegretti, TE Deon Yelder.

PHILADELPHIA-WASHINGTON

Eagles: WR Nelson Agholor, RB Jordan Howard, DE Derek Barnett, RT Lane Johnson, DE Shareef Miller, QB Nate Sudfeld, G Sua Opeta.

Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, RG Brandon Scherff, WR Trey Quinn, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, OL Ross Pierschbacher, TE Caleb Wilson, QB Colt McCoy.

SEATTLE-CAROLINA

Seahawks: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Ziggy Ansah, TE Luke Wilson, G Phil Haynes, LB Mychal Hendricks, G Jordan Roos, CB Shaquill Griffin.

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, DE Marquis Haynes, DE Christian Miller, OT Garrett McGhin, LB Ramik Wilson, DT Woodrow Hamilton, CB Corn Elder.

NEW ENGLAND-CINCINNATI

Patriots: QB Cody Kessler, CB Jason McCourty, RB Damien Harris, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Korey Cunningham, TE Ryan Izzo, DL Byron Cowart.

Bengals: G John Jerry, OT Isaiah Prince, WR A.J. Green, WR Damion Willis, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel.

TAMPA BAY-DETROIT

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans , OT Donovan Smith, TE Jordan Leggett, DT Beau Allen, LB Anthony Nelson, OLB Kazin Daniels, CB M.J. Stewart.

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Bo Scarbrough, OLB Christian Jones, DT A'Shawn Robinson, T Rick Wagner, CB Michael Jackson, C Beau Benzschawel.

MIAMI-NEW YORK GIANTS

Dolphins: CB Tae Hayes, S Walt Aikens, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Keaton Sutherland, C/G Evan Boehm, T Adam Pankey and DE Charles Harris.

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, TE Evan Engram, TE Rhett Ellison, G Kevin Zeitler, RB Wayne Gallman, OL Chad Slade.

CHICAGO-GREEN BAY

Bears: WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Eric Saubert, LB Danny Trevathan, OL Corey Levin, OL Bobby Massie, DL Abdullah Anderson, DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka'dar Hollman, T Jared Veldheer, T Yosh Nijman, LB B.J. Goodson.

