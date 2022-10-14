Henry To’oTo’o narrates Alabama’s epic hype video ahead of Tennessee showdown

The Alabama Crimson Tide face their toughest test of the season this weekend as they travel to Knoxville to take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers. In anticipation of the big game, Alabama Football posted a hype video on their Twitter account. The video is narrated by a former member of the Volunteers and current Tide linebacker, Henry To’oTo’o.

Neyland Stadium will be a hostile environment, and nobody knows that better than To’oTo’o, but Alabama has gone into Arkansas and Texas and walked away with marquee wins as well as a nail-biter in Tuscaloosa against the Aggies. If there is one phrase to describe Bryce Young and his Crimson Tide, it is battle tested and they’re gonna need every bit of that experience Saturday.

To add to the storylines, Alabama is on a 15-game winning streak against the Volunteers that they are desperate to snap. Everything is on the line Saturday night.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire