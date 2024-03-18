Henry Lake talks NCAA Tournament, Gophers in NIT
Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Ahmad Hicks sat down with WCCO Radio's Henry Lake to talk about the NCAA Tournament and the Gophers getting a bid to the NIT.
Sunday night on FOX 9 Sports Now, Ahmad Hicks sat down with WCCO Radio's Henry Lake to talk about the NCAA Tournament and the Gophers getting a bid to the NIT.
March Madness is damn near perfect. If anything, the 'First Four' should be wiped out.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
The NCAA women's tournament bracket was officially revealed on Sunday afternoon.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
From a first-time tournament team to a prolific scorer, here is everything you need to know about the region before March Madness begins.
You don't want to go overboard picking upsets in your bracket, but you don't want to go all chalk either. Scott Pianowski reveals five teams set to surprise.
Virginia struggled this season but bettors aren't worried about that.
Here are seven teams who could capture March magic this year.
Is this the year for Purdue to make a Final Four run?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
Selection Sunday is here.
Scottie Scheffler won the weekend, but Max Homa nearly crushed a dude's skull and Wyndham Clark suffered the unlucky break of the year.
The Braves are aiming for a seventh straight division title. The Phillies have other ideas.
Not sure how to proceed with your NCAA bracket? Let us help.
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
Brown was up by six with 22 seconds left, but Yale scored eight in the final seconds to win the title.
Two teams didn't need a No. 1 seed to reach the 2023 Final Four. Here's who could pull off a run this year.
Dan Monson will coach in the NCAA tournament, then be out of a job.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.