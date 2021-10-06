Henry, Henderson lead Week 5 RB Projections









As Week 5 gets set to kick off tomorrow night with the Rams and Seahawks, our cutting-edge analytics have generated full projections for every player in fantasy football. Managers know that the lineup decisions they make mid-week can determine matchup outcomes when the final whistle sounds on Monday night. Having a clear picture of the projection landscape for each position helps inform us which studs are set to produce and which sleepers have optimal value over more familiar names. You don't want to finalize any of your Week 5 lineups without cross-examining our projections with your roster's anatomy.

At NBC Sports EDGE, we're striving to give you the tools to guide you to winning your league's fantasy football championship. Aimed at giving you the knowledge you need to stay a step ahead of your league-mates all season long — from projections, weekly rankings, league sync, top waiver recommendations and positional reports, to exclusive expert columns — this year's edition of NFL Season Tools is the sharpest we've ever created.

Today, we're highlighting our exclusive Projections feature for some of the top-projected running backs for Week 5 of football. Here you'll find a few RB1 candidates with favorable matchups lying ahead this week. In addition to projecting strong yardage outputs from these backs, our analytics envision each RB having a great shot to register at least one touchdown. Check out a sampling of our RB projections for Week 5:

Week 5 RB Projections, Yahoo Standard Scoring

Derrick Henry (TEN) vs. JAX

128 Proj. Rushing Yards | 54 Proj. Receiving Yards | 27.3 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Darrell Henderson (LAR) vs. SEA

76 Proj. Rushing Yards | 28 Proj. Receiving Yards | 17.8 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) vs. NYG

93 Proj. Rushing Yards | 11 Proj. Receiving Yards | 17.4 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Joe Mixon (CIN) vs. GB

103 Proj. Rushing Yards | 6 Proj. Receiving Yards | 17.1 Proj. Fantasy Pts

Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. LAC

88 Proj. Rushing Yards | 20 Proj. Receiving Yards | 16.1 Proj. Fantasy Pts

To see full projections, the full rankings for a variety of formats and all that our Season Tools for NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL have to offer, you can purchase EDGE+ Roto here for as low as $3.99 per month! And if you're into DFS and betting, be sure to check out our EDGE+ Max package that includes our DFS and Betting Tools for as low as $11.99 per month.