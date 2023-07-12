Henry Ellard, Eddie Meador among senior semifinalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 60 semifinalists for the Class of 2024 in the senior and coaching/contributor category Wednesday, and a handful of former Rams made the list. From this group of semifinalists, the committees can only select up to three seniors and one coach or contributor for the 2024 class, so it’s a competitive selection process.

The committees will meet in the middle and end of August, which is when they will make their selections from these two categories – if any selections at all.

Below is the list of former Rams who made the cut as semifinalists, including three ex-players, a former scout and a head coach.

LB Maxie Baughan (1966-70)

Baughan played five years with the Rams and 12 total seasons in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl nine times in his career, including four while with the Rams. He had 11 interceptions in just five seasons in Los Angeles.

WR Henry Ellard (1983-93)

Ellard played 11 seasons with the Rams and 16 in his NFL career, making the Pro Bowl three times and once being named a first-team All-Pro, all while playing for the Rams. He had 9,761 yards during his tenure with the Rams.

CB Eddie Meador (1959-70)

Meador played his entire career with the Rams, making the Pro Bowl six times with two first-team All-Pro selections, as well. His 46 career interceptions are a franchise record.

Eddie Kotal, scout (1947-61)

Kotal worked as a scout with the Rams for 15 years and was one of the first to scout HBCUs.

Clark Shaughnessy, head coach (1948-49)

The Rams went 14-7-3 in Shaughnessy’s two seasons as the head coach.

