Henry Coleman III is off to a hot start amid Texas A&M’s undefeated season

Basketball is a team sport through and through, as one player, as even the greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Lebron James needed a collection of dependable teammates throughout their careers to soar towards new heights as their careers progressed.

For Texas A&M, the Aggies are undefeated at the start of the 2023-2024 season under fifth-year head coach Buzz Williams, as his trio of veteran stars, led by Preseason SEC Player of the Year and junior guard Wade Taylor IV (17.3 PPG) has already dazzled in multiple outings, but has struggled to find his shot consistently thus far.

However, senior guard Tyrece Radford (17.0 PPG) and senior forward Henry Coleman III (11.3 PPG, 11.3 REB) have taken over the scoring duties. At the same time, Coleman has almost singlehandedly kept the Aggies from falling behind in every game, including Tuesday’s road win vs. SMU. While Radford led the team with 21 points after a strong first half, Coleman’s production in the paint, defense, and rebounding stole the show, recording 13 points, 15 rebounds, and one steal, and was perfect from the charity stripe.

Coleman’s late-game impact was most notable with just over eight minutes left in the second half against the Mustangs, as the Aggies led 54-50 after SMU scored the last three points, Texas A&M guard Jace Carter missed his shot, leading to a Coleman offensive rebound, muscling his way towards the basket for a layup, and the foul, which spurred an 11-2 Aggie run to close out the game essentially.

Again, this was just the latest impressive outing from Coleman, who recorded his first double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) in last week’s big road win over Ohio State, becoming the most dependable big man. At the same time, fellow senior forward Julius Marble continues to go through his “University process.”

As long as the Aggies continue to struggle in perimeter shooting (29.6%), Henry Coleman is shooing a team-high 60% from the field and 90% from the stripe—time to keep feeding the big man inside.

Texas A&M will be back in Reed Arena to take on Oral Roberts on Friday, Nov. 17. The game will air on ESPN+ and SEC+.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire