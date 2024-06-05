Henry Cejudo says Sean Strickland’s UFC 302 win over Paulo Costa was a ‘snoozefest’

Henry Cejudo did not enjoy watching Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Strickland defeated Costa by split decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. – a scorecard which confused the likes of Dana White, who thought it should’ve been unanimous for Strickland. The UFC boss admitted it wasn’t the fight he expected.

Strickland (29-6 MMA, 16-6 UFC) promised a war and put the blame on Costa (14-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) for not engaging enough. Cejudo wanted to see more heat from the two.

“This fight disappointed a lot of people,” Cejudo said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Kamaru Usman. “I wasn’t expecting that. They were just too friendly, man. It’s almost better to have a little bit of animosity. They were just trying to be homies, trying to be friends.

“There’s too much respect in there inside the cage, because nobody wanted to necessarily lose to each other because they’re both trolls, that the fight just ended up – the last 17 seconds of that fight is what gave the roar, but other than that, the fight was a snoozefest. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Cejudo’s co-host, Usman, gave Strickland and Costa the benefit of the doubt.

“I know Dana was upset with it, but at the same time, how can you be? Those rounds – Round 3, Rounds 1 through 4 – were relatively back-and-forth, kind of confusing,” Usman said. “You know, Sean was kind of throwing out more strikes, but Paulo Costa, when he stood his ground, would land strikes that seemed to be a little more effective. I don’t know. It was just a weird fight.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

May 28, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC wrestler Paulo Costa the Eraser throws the first…

May 28, 2024; New York, NY, USA; UFC wrestler Paulo Costa the Eraser throws the first pitch before the game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgersat Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

paulo costa ufc 302 embedded 3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-8

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-7

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-6

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-secret-juice

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-4

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-2

paulo-costa-ufc-302-media-day-1

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-7

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-6

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-5

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-4

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day-3

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day 2

sean-strickland-ufc-302-media-day 1

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-5

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-4

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-1

sean-strickland-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference

islam-makhachev-sean-strickland-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference

sean-strickland-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-1

Sean Strickland Paulo Costa UFC 302 press conference faceoff

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

paulo-costa-ufc-302-pre-fight-press-conference-2

ufc 302 embedded 5 paulo costa ailin perez

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins-4

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins-3

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins-2

paulo-costa-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins

sean-strickland-ufc-302-official-weigh-ins

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

paulo-costa-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Paulo Costa weighs in during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Sean Strickland UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: Sean Strickland is introduced during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

sean-strickland-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

sean-strickland-vs-paulo-costa-ufc-302-ceremonial-weigh-ins

Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins faceoff

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: (L-R) Sean Strickland faces off with Paulo Costa during the…

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - MAY 31: (L-R) Sean Strickland faces off with Paulo Costa during the UFC 302 Ceremonial Weigh-in at Prudential Center on May 31, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa, UFC 302 1

(Photo via UFC)

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves)…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 302-Strickland vs Costa

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against…

Jun 1, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Sean Strickland (red gloves) celebrates after the fight against Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Strickland def Paulo Costa UFC 302

Sean Strickland def. Paulo Costa, UFC 302 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie