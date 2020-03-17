Henry Cejudo: ‘Only fighter in human history to defend his belt while on the couch!’

Henry Cejudo at UFC 248 - two belts

Former dual-division champion Henry Cejudo isn't giving up his flyweight belt just yet, especially after Deiveson Figueiredo failed to make weight before defeating Joseph Benavidez in a battle for the vacant championship.

"I am the only fighter in human history to defend his belt while on the couch. I was actually watching Oprah, I wasn't even watching the fight ladies and gentlemen," Cejudo jested in this interview with MMAWeekly.com at UFC 248.

The near future of every athletic event in the world is currently in doubt, but Cejudo is currently slated to face Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9.

Despite that bout, Cejudo feels like he can compete in at least three different divisions, believing he could once again save the flyweight division, as well as move up to featherweight.

Check out this one-on-one with MMAWeekly.com, where Cejudo not only breaks down his future in the fight game, but unveils how he became the "King of Cringe." Oh, and he also gave us a little sample of his vocal talents in case he eventually decides to take over the entertainment world as well.

