Henry Cejudo: ‘I’m the face of the UFC now’

Though he doesn't think so, it may be a tad bit premature to elevate Henry Cejudo to the status of greatest combat sports athlete in history.

Cejudo makes a strong case after adding the bantamweight belt to his collection on Saturday night at UFC 238 in Chicago. He is now only the fourth athlete to ever hold UFC title belts in two weight classes simultaneously. Cejudo is also the flyweight champion. One thing that sets him apart from anyone else on the planet is, in addition to being a UFC dual-division champion, he also has an Olympic Gold Medal in wrestling.

Though Cejudo was quick to proclaim himself the greatest of all time after defeating Marlon Moraes, he wasn't quick to rest on his laurels. Though he has some injuries to overcome, he wants to continue fighting the top names in the world.

Cejudo already has victories over the likes of Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw, but wants go on a legends rampage, calling out the likes of Dominick Cruz, Urijah Faber, and Cody Garbrandt.

"I want big fights. I’m on a legend rampage. That’s what I want. I’m a legend killer. I want big fights. Dominick Cruz, you guys wouldn’t like Dominick Cruz versus Henry Cejudo? Doesn’t that sound exciting?" Cejudo said at the UFC 238 post-fight press conference.

But before he lands a fight with his next "legend," Cejudo wants to land a whopper of a contract, insisting he needs to meet with UFC president Dana White to discuss his future with the company.

“I need to meet with Dana White, too. I need a meeting with him because I need heavyweight money. I feel like I’m the face of the UFC now and I want to get paid like one and Dana has been great to me. He’s been really good. I have nothing bad to say, but I want to make heavyweight money. I want to change this game.”

Henry Cejudo UFC 238 Post-Fight Press Conference Video

