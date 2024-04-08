Henry Cejudo: Jon Jones should get ‘two-faced c*nt’ sample collector for defamation of character

Henry Cejudo fully supports UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones against recent allegations from drug test sample collectors.

During a recent Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) sample collection at his home, Jones allegedly threatened the lives of the workers and took one of their phones, who then went to the police. The Albuquerque (N.M.) Police Department (APD) created an incident report and issued Jones a summons for assault and interference with communications.

Jones admitted he was upset, but denied the allegations. The champ shared footage from a surveillance camera that shows him high-fiving and quickly embracing the workers as they were leaving his property.

Cejudo has spent time with Jones in the training room and has built a relationship. The former two-division UFC champ watched the video and believes Jones. He also understands the frustration that comes with random drug testing.

“Is Jon Jones innocent? One hundred percent,” Cejudo said in a video posted to his YouTube channel. “… It’s almost like these people want to somewhat create a story because they want to portray, keep going with the storyline that Jon Jones is ‘the monster.’

“From what I saw in the video, and getting a chance to know Jon, I could get frustrating at times. Trust me by that, I’ve gotten into it with guys from USADA. People who I’ve known for years, people who have tested me for years. They catch you at a party, they catch you at early in the morning. I mean, it’s normal for you to kind of get frustrated like, ‘Hey man, what’s going on here?'”

Jones admitted to using foul language during testing, but contrary to the workers’ story, says he never made any threats. For that, Cejudo thinks Jones should respond with legal action.

“If I’m you Jon Jones, you know what I would do? I would get her for defamation of character,” Cejudo said. “I would get her for being a two-faced c*nt, and trying to come at you for something that you really didn’t do.

“… I think if anything Jon, you should probably start fighting this and go against them. Make them think twice before they start bringing your name up. Make them think twice before they’re going to make up a story about you, you know, threatening to kill somebody or whatnot.”

