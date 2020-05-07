Henry Cejudo eyeing Jose Aldo after Dominick Cruz, doesn’t want TJ Dillashaw (UFC 249 virtual scrum)

Henry Cejudo UFC 249 virtual media day

UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is on a legends tour. He's willing to fight the up-and-coming contenders, but feels that there is more to gain by fighting the likes of Dominick Cruz and Jose Aldo first.

One fighter he's not keen on facing again is TJ Dillashaw.

Cejudo spoke to the media via a virtual media day ahead of his UFC 249 co-main event title defense against Cruz, himself a former champion.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje takes place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Jacksonville, Florida. The event marks the return of major professional sports for the first time since the world went into lockdown because of the coronavirus crisis.

