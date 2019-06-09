Henry Cejudo claims bonus in becoming champ-champ at UFC 238 (bonuses & attendance)

UFC 238 was billed as a top heavy card, built largely around the three bouts that closed out the pay-per-view. All three of those fights delivered.

Henry Cejudo claimed a Performance of the Night bonus at UFC 238 with the effort in his bout with Marlon Moraes in the main event. Cejudo was already the flyweight champion coming into the fight, but had to overcome a difficult first round to storm back and finish the fight late in the third frame.

Not only did Cejudo earn a $50,000 bonus, he also became the UFC's fourth fighter in history to hold two belts in two different divisions at the same time.

UFC 238 co-main event winner Valentina Shevchenko also earned a $50,000 performance bonus for her spectacular knockout of Jessica Eye. It was Shevchenko's first defense of her flyweight title, but she put a stamp on the belt with her spectacular head-kick knockout 26 seconds into round two.

Fight of the Night honors went to Tony Ferguson and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, who fought a hard-nosed scrabble, but the ending was less than satisfactory. Ferguson lit Cerrone up a good bit in round two, but landed a shot that landed just after the bell.

In between rounds, Cerrone blew his nose and his eye swelled shut. The cageside doctor examined him and determined the fight should not continue. Officials reviewed the ending, but determined that the late punch did not determine the ending of the fight. Ferguson was awarded the victory and both men walked away with a $50,000 bonus.

UFC 238 Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone

Performance of the Night: Henry Cejudo

Performance of the Night: Valentina Shevchenko

UFC 238 Gate and Attendance

