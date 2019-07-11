Henry Cejudo calls out Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko and no one knows if he's serious

Henry Cejudo will take on all opponents. (Getty Images)

Henry Cejudo already holds two UFC titles, but he’s looking for more. Cejudo is so focused on his quest to pick up more titles, he’s calling out everyone. And when we say everyone, we mean it.

That might explain why the 32-year-old Cejudo went after both Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko on Tuesday. During an interview with TMZ, Cejudo called out the female UFC champions, saying “I take no prisoners.”

Now for the real question ... was Cejudo being serious? The hosts play off that comment as a joke, but Cejudo never really lets on. He simply stares into the camera menacingly and puts up his right arm. He later says, “I want [Nunes’] gold too.”

The hosts then say there’s no way Dana White would allow a fight between Cejudo and Nunes or Shevchenko to happen. They do ask whether Cejudo would engage in a grappling exhibition with either fighter and Cejudo says he would, and that’s where the interview ends.

Where will all of this lead? Probably nowhere. But who knows? Maybe Nunes or Shevchenko will be compelled to respond after Cejudo put this out there.

