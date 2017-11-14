Henry Blanco latest Cubs coach rumored to be leaving town

The Cubs coaching cull continues.

As Davey Martinez's contract with the Washington Nationals was announced, the Washington Post revealed that Henry Blanco is expected to be named Martinez's bullpen coach in D.C.

Blanco served as the Cubs' quality control coach the last three years under Joe Maddon (and alongside Martinez).

Blanco - possibly known more fondly to Cubs fans as "Hank White" - played 16 years in the big leagues from 1997-2013. He donned 11 different uniforms, with his longest stint with one team coming on a four-year run with the Cubs from 2005-08.

This is the latest move on the Cubs coaching staff shakeup this winter that has resulted in at least four new hires, waving goodbye to six coaches (Chris Bosio, John Mallee, Eric Hinske and Gary Jones plus Martinez and Blanco). Brandon Hyde also moved from first-base coach to bench coach under Maddon.

Blanco also served officially as the Cubs' translator on staff as he spoke both English and Spanish.