Henry Black visited Chiefs

The Chiefs hosted free agent safety Henry Black on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The Chiefs lost Daniel Sorensen to the Saints. He played 698 defensive snaps and 151 on special teams last season. They signed Justin Reid to pair with Juan Thornhill but need depth behind the starters.

Black, 25, played 262 defensive snaps and 315 on special teams for the Packers last season.

The Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He has appeared in 25 regular-season games and has totaled 46 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, two pass breakups and an interception.

The Chiefs also had Baylor safety JT Woods in town for a pre-draft visit Tuesday, so it’s obvious they are in search of help at the position.

