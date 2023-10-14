Henry Belin IV: What to know about Duke football’s quarterback

Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard is doubtful to play against NC State on Saturday night, according to a social media post by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Leonard continues to recover from a high-ankle sprain against Notre Dame, leaving the door open for Henry Belin IV to start at quarterback for the 17th-ranked Blue Devils (4-1, 1-0 ACC) against the Wolfpack (4-2, 1-1).

Thamel posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Leonard isn’t wearing a boot or using crutches and is improving. He added there’s no timetable on Leonard’s return, but he “should” be available in the upcoming weeks.

If Leonard is sidelined, here are a few things to know about Belin before he makes his first start.

What did Duke coach Mike Elko say about Henry Belin?

In his weekly press conference ahead of the matchup with NC State, Duke coach Mike Elko provided thoughts on Belin and what he can bring to the Blue Devils.

“Henry's a kid that we've got a ton of confidence in, and we certainly believe in very strongly,” Elko said. “If that's ultimately what has to happen, we'll go out there and we know we'll be ready to go."

Elko highlighted Belin’s “tremendous arm talent” and ability to “make all the throws,” but didn’t shy away from the nervousness that can come from being the starter.

“Anytime we put him in position to go out there and to execute the offense, he's done it,” Elko said.

“Anytime you've got a quarterback making a first start, there's obviously a little bit of nerves around that. We had the same conversation last year going into the opener with Riley. You never know until you know, but certainly every indication is that Henry's ready for the situation and we'll be excited for him to go out there and get it done."

Henry Belin’s college experience

Redshirt freshman Henry Belin IV was productive in the Blue Devils' 42-7 win against FCS foe Lafayette. Belin accounted for two touchdowns, including a rushing TD, and completed 8-of-8 passes for 118 yards. He played 21 snaps in 2022 and completed 5-of-6 passes for 43 yards against North Carolina A&T in his only appearance last season.

Where is Henry Belin from?

A 6-foot-3, 210-pound quarterback from New York City, Belin arrived at Duke as a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He had offers from Pitt, Rutgers, Syracuse and Vanderbilt before choosing the Blue Devils in 2021.

