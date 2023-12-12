Henry Arundell chooses Racing 92 over England in two-year deal

Henry Arundell will be unavailable for England selection until 2026 after agreeing a two-year contract extension with Racing 92.

Arundell, one of the most exciting talents in the English game, cannot be picked by Steve Borthwick due to the Rugby Football Union’s rule of only allowing players in the Gallagher Premiership to be considered for selection.

The dynamic 21-year-old has turned down a move to Bath that would have been enhanced by one of the RFU’s hybrid contracts, which are being introduced next year.

🔥 Notre trois-quart international Henry Arundell prolonge son aventure en Ciel et Blanc ! ➡️ https://t.co/SybOCfspci#RacingFamily pic.twitter.com/0oPKA5a2VB — Racing 92 (@racing92) December 12, 2023

The financial collapse of London Irish at the end of last season resulted in his switch to Racing and while he was available for the World Cup because of the circumstances, his decision to stay in Paris places him in England exile starting with the Six Nations.

“We are delighted to see Henry extend his commitment with Racing 92,” club president Laurent Travers said.

“He just joined our squad a few weeks ago but has already demonstrated all the qualities of a great competitor and great maturity.

“He fits perfectly into the club’s short- and medium-term objectives and we are convinced that he will be one of the driving forces to achieve them.”

Henry Arundell is one of the most exciting players in English rugby (David Davies/PA)

With Arundell’s new contract expiring in June 2026, he has the scope to join a Premiership club for the 2026-27 season with a view to playing in the next World Cup.

Having scored five tries against Chile at France 2023, he then announced his arrival to Racing fans with a hat-trick against Toulon, confirming his status as one of the game’s most dangerous runners.

He follows international team-mates Jack Willis, Sam Simmonds, Jack Nowell, Joe Marchant and David Ribbans in committing himself to the Top 14, but he is the youngest to do so in what is a blow for the English game.