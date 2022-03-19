Henry Anderson takes pay cut to stay with Patriots

Patriots defensive end Henry Anderson has agreed to take a pay cut.

Anderson, who had been slated to make a base salary of $2.5 million this season, has instead agreed to take a base salary of $1.25 million, with the possibility to make up the other $1.25 million with playing time incentives, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Last year the Patriots signed Anderson to a two-year, $7 million contract. He played only sparingly early in the season and then suffered a season-ending torn pectoral in Week Four.

Before playing for the Patriots, Anderson had spent three seasons each with the Jets and Colts.

