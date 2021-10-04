Henry Anderson ruled out of Patriots-Buccaneers game with chest injury

Patriots DL Anderson ruled out with chest injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have to fend off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second half without backup defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

The team has ruled out Anderson, who signed with the Patriots in the offseason three years with the New York Jets, with a chest injury.

Patriots injury update: DL Henry Anderson (chest) will not return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 4, 2021

Prior to exiting, Anderson had registered one tackle against the Buccaneers.

The 30-year-old Anderson, who signed with New England on a two-year, $7 million deal -- $3 million guaranteed -- this offseason, has registered just three tackles over four games in his first year in Foxboro. He's yet to appear in more than 25% of the team's defensive snaps in any game.