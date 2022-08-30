Henry Anderson, Kristian Wilkerson to IR as Patriots set roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kristian Wilkerson
    Kristian Wilkerson
    American football wide receiver
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Devin Asiasi
    American football player
  • James Ferentz
    James Ferentz
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dalton Keene
    Dalton Keene
    American football tight end
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Terrance Mitchell
    Terrance Mitchell
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Josh Hammond
    Josh Hammond
    American football player (born 1998)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harvey Langi
    Harvey Langi
    American-football player (1992-)
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tristan Vizcaino
    Tristan Vizcaino
    American football kicker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cameron McGrone
    Cameron McGrone
    American football linebacker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tre Nixon
    Tre Nixon
    American football player
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Patriots put a pair of players on injured reserve as they dropped down to 53 players on Tuesday.

Defensive lineman Henry Anderson and wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson won’t be able to return to the active roster this season because the move came before the final cut was complete. They could be released with an injury settlement if they are going to be healthy before the year is out.

The Patriots also parted ways with 24 players. As previously noted, 2020 third-round pick Devin Asiasi was one of the players that New England let go. He joins fellow tight end and 2020 third-rounder Dalton Keene as players the Patriots have dismissed this summer.

The Pats also waived or released defensive back Justin Bethel, offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, offensive lineman Yasir Durant, offensive lineman James Ferentz, offensive lineman Arlington Hambright, wide receiver Josh Hammond, running back Kevin Harris, defensive back Brad Hawkins, wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey, linebacker Harvey Langi, linebacker Cameron McGrone, cornerback Terrance Mitchell, offensive lineman Bill Murray, wide receiver Tre Nixon, defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms Jr., defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, offensive lineman Kody Russey, offensive lineman Will Sherman, tight end Matt Sokol, running back J.J. Taylor, kicker Tristan Vizcaino, linebacker Nate Wieland, and tight end Jalen Wydermyer.

Henry Anderson, Kristian Wilkerson to IR as Patriots set roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories