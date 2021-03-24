Henry Anderson believes Patriots defensive scheme fits him well

With the New England Patriots looking to strengthen their defense, new defensive lineman Henry Anderson figures to be a part of that goal.

Anderson was cut by the New York Jets on March 2 and signed with the Patriots on Friday. The Stanford product brings 167 total tackles and 11.5 sacks to the Patriots. He was drafted in the third round of the 2015 draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

Anderson indicated New England’s defensive scheme would be able to fit his play style nicely.

“Their base is a 3-4, which I’ve been comfortable in and that’s what I’ve played my entire career and all throughout college that’s the scheme that I was in,” Anderson told reporters Monday on a video conference call. “So, I’m comfortable in a 3-4. And then just throughout my career, I’ve been asked to do a lot of different things across the line of scrimmage. I think I should fit well in the scheme. Coach (Bill) Belichick is one of the great defensive coaches and defensive minds in the history of the league, so it’s a great chance to play for a coach like that and continue to learn and continue to improve my game.”

Anderson had his best season in the 2018 campaign. That year, he tallied eight sacks and nine quarterback hits. With New England’s defensive scheme familiar to him, that could put him in a position to excel moving forward.

