Henrik Stenson pulls hilarious prank on a steaming Ian Poulter

Henrik Stenson enjoyed a long laugh at the expense of European Tour golfer Ian Poulter.

During the DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, Stenson stole Poulter’s car keys. So when Poulter went to leave the parking lot, he was fuming while struggling to find them. Stenson, meanwhile, filmed Poulter’s frustrations — with some color commentary.

“He’s looking. We all know the feeling. He’s going to be looking for a while. Of course, he’s going to be upset with me, that’s the whole point!” he said on the video he posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Poulter finally realized he’d been pranked when Stenson texted a selfie with the keys in his mouth. That led to some colorful language. Here’s a look.

Pranking wars with @IanJamesPoulter continues for the world to see😉😎🤣 pic.twitter.com/yhOyPBWxjm — Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson) December 13, 2020

It was a rough week for Poulter, who finished 31st in the Race to Dubai standings. Stenson was 147th. Lee Westwood won the Race to Dubai while Matthew Fitzpatrick won the season-finale, the DP World Tour Championship.