Tiger Woods hospitalized after single-car accident in Los Angeles area

Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

Justin Cuthbert
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 27: Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers tends the net against the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on December 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)
Henrik Lundqvist was back in between the pipes on Tuesday. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Forty-seven days after undergoing open-heart surgery, Henrik Lundqvist has returned to the ice.

King Henrik posted a video to his Instagram page on Tuesday morning to document his return to pads. The legendary former New York Rangers netminder, who signed with the Washington Capitals in the offseason only to be forced to sit out the season after learning of a heart condition, took shots and participated in drills at a local rink.

Lundqvist's caption for the video: "The best type of work day!"

Lundqvist announced that he would miss the entire 2020-21 NHL season on Dec. 17, saying he would dedicate the next several months to "figuring out the best course of action."

Lundqvist only recently resumed activities such as driving, running and doing light workouts since having the five-hour procedure which included an aortic valve replacement.

There are no concrete plans for Lundqvist as of this moment, but the future Hall of Fame netminder has taken some important steps in his recovery — and potentially a return to hockey.

