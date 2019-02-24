Henrik Lundqvist gets emotional, unable to answer question about traded teammate



The annual NHL trade deadline often just looks like well-paid athletes moving from team to team as squads gear up for playoff runs, but Henrik Lundqvist reminded us of how difficult this time of the year can be when you’re a part of it.

Following a 6-5 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday afternoon, the New York Rangers netminder was asked about his relationship with Mats Zuccarello, who was traded to the Dallas Stars the night before.

Henrik Lundqvist gets choked up talking about the Mats Zuccarello trade. We're with ya Hank. #NYR pic.twitter.com/HyyfIS1NWS — MSG Networks (@MSGNetworks) February 24, 2019





Following an extended pause where his eyes began to well up, he was able to get a few words out about his former teammate of nine seasons.

“It’s tough,” he said. “Good friend… Sorry… I can’t.”

Lundqvist, 36, and Zuccarello, 31, were two of the longest-tenured players within the organization and key contributors to New York’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014.

The Swedish veteran posted on Instagram and Twitter about his Norwegian friend’s departure on Saturday night.





While it’s true that NHL players make millions and trades are a part of the business, that doesn’t make ending connections any easier.

In his Instagram post following the announcement of his trade, Zuccarello thanked the organization for giving him “so much”, including teammates that he “can call family today”. Additionally, he wrote that he is “looking forward to get to Dallas and create new memories.”

Although he’s only been with his new squad for one game, it looks like that is going pretty well. He scored his first goal with the Stars early in the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist and Mats Zuccarello went through a lot during their nine seasons together in the Big Apple. (Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images)

