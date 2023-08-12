Henrietta hopes to build more balanced offense around Blevins

The Henrietta Bearcats offense will run through quarterback Garrett Blevins in 2023. That will not surprise anyone who watched the Bearcats last year after Blevins accounted for 2,430 yards and 119 points for Henrietta.

For those calculating at home, Blevins scored 40% of the Bearcats total points and accounted for an incredible 83% of Henrietta’s offensive production.

“When you have the running ability he does, especially at the small school level, you’re going to utilize his abilities and give him every opportunity to have the ball in his hands and make the play when needed,” Henrietta coach Michael Johnson said. “Everything will run through him again this year because he’s our quarterback. We’ve built more depth, and a lot of the young guys around him last year are now experienced, so hopefully, we won’t have to put so much on his shoulders this year.”

Two players Johnson said he believes will divert the opposition from Blevins are Klein Essler and Cannon Cody. Adjustments have also been made to Henrietta’s offensive scheme.

“We’ve done some stuff schematically that I think will help our offense,” Johnson said. “We moved Klein out to the receiver position where we put Baron (Brown) a few years ago. He’s going to be that hard guy to defend. He’s a good athlete and a big kid as well.

“Cannon is a guy who we can play at a lot of different positions. He’s what we call our ‘cowboy back.’ He’ll be in motion often, and we can split him out (wide). He’s had a good offseason and encompasses all the qualities you want in a football player.”

The Bearcats have made the playoffs each of the last 10 years. Johnson is stressing to his team to focus on what they can control and hopes prioritizing the mental aspect allows his team a chance to extend its impressive run of success.

“We started talking to our team about being mentally tough before we took the field for midnight madness,” Johnson said. “We’ve talked about playing with a competitive maturity. We have a plan to win, and number one on the list is not beating ourselves. We do that by controlling how we respond to the adversity we’ll face during the season.”

OFFENSE

Seniors Aiden Fugett and Barrett Thornton will lead Henrietta's offensive line.

“I have been so impressed with the type of men those two have become. It’s been a blessing to watch them grow since their freshman year,” Johnson said. “They’ve done a great job of loving on their teammates and bringing them along.”

Other players expected to play a more significant role on offense are Cody McMillion, Blaze Deaton, and Brysen Washington.

McMillion had a good showing at the state 7-on-7 tournament over the summer and will line up as a slot receiver. Deaton returns at running back for the Bearcats after dealing with injuries last season. Washington was the top receiver on junior varsity last year before being called up to the varsity to play defensive back and will rotate at receiver this season.

DEFENSE

William Jetton will lead the Bearcat defense from his middle linebacker position.

“He is very intelligent when it comes to the game of football,” Johnson said. “He spends a lot of time studying the opponents and is not scared to mix it up.”

Johnson mentioned sophomore Gage McDonald has been impressive early in camp and is counting on Luke Alexander and Hunter Campbell to play a significant role on defense.

After being called up to varsity out of necessity last year, Washington returns to the defensive backfield after impressing the coaching staff last year.

“He is an extremely intelligent kid who understands what everybody on defense is doing,” Johnson said. “He also knows how to ask really good questions about the things he doesn’t know.”

Henrietta Bearcats

Head Coach: Michael Johnson (fourth year)

Last year’s record: 6-5

Returning starters: 7 offense, 8 defense

Base offense/defense: Spread/Multiple Odd

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (Lost to Comanche in bi-district)

Last district title: 2016

Aug. 25 at Windthorst 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Millsap 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Bowie 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 vs. Archer City 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 vs. Jacksboro 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at City View* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 vs. Holliday* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Callisburg* 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. S&S Consolidated* (H) 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Valley View* 7:30 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: TE/LB Klein Essler (Sr.) — Entering his third year as a defensive starter, the 205-pounder can also provide mismatches in the passing game.

GAME TO WATCH: Sept. 22 vs. Jacksboro — Several challenges await on the Bearcats’ schedule, but this non-district finale will get Henrietta for a competitive district.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 Henrietta Bearcats Texas high school football preview