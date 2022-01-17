Henri Jokiharju with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

SNY

On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and Anthony Puccio, Senior Report from the Sports Section, discuss the impact of Kevin Durant's injury, touch on how big of a spotlight will be on Kyrie Irving with the amount of road games coming up, and revisit the 1 year anniversary of James Harden making his Nets debut. Watch more SportsNite: https://sny.tv/shows/sportsnite About SportsNite: SportsNite takes viewers inside all things New York sports by discussing the latest sports news of the night.