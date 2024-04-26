Hendry signs new one-year deal with Salford City

Salford City striker Callum Hendry has signed a new deal to remain with the League Two club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 26-year-old joined the Ammies in 2022 from Scottish side St Johnstone and finished his first campaign with 14 goals from 49 appearances to help them to the League Two play-offs.

He has scored a further nine goals in 29 appearances this term but missed part of the season with a knee injury.

“I’m happy to be here for another year, and hopefully we can be up at the right end of the table challenging for promotion again," he told the club website.

“This season certainly hasn’t gone the way that we thought it would, or the fans hoped it would, for one reason or another."