Hendry declines two-year tour card from World Snooker

Stephen Hendry won his first World Championship title in 1990 [Getty Images]

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry has declined a two-year invitational card from World Snooker.

The Scotsman retired from the sport in 2012 but reversed that decision to return in 2020.

Hendry accepted two-year invitational cards in 2020 and 2022 but World Snooker said "he is unable to commit to the tour due to other priorities".

The 55-year-old has won 36 ranking titles, including winning his then record seven world titles between 1990 and 1999 - a number since matched by Ronnie O'Sullivan.

The Scot last featured on 25 January when he lost against compatriot Ross Muir during qualifying for the Welsh Open.

Hendry told the Daily Record: "Let's be honest, I wasn't pulling up any trees, was I?

"I was a little bit surprised with how good the standard was, but I've just got so many other work commitments, I won't be able to dedicate enough time to practising.

"I know the game inside out, I still know all the shots, but unfortunately the body is not performing like my brain wants it to."

Ireland's Ken Doherty has accepted a two-year invitational card, which will extend his stint on the tour to 36 years.

The 54-year-old, who won the world title in 1997, made his debut on the tour in 1990 and would have lost his card this year due to his performances.