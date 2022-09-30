Hendrick's No. 24 Chevrolet penalized in Talladega inspection; car chief ejected

TALLADEGA, Ala. — The Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 Chevrolet for driver William Byron failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday at Talladega Superspeedway.

As a result of the infraction, No. 24 car chief Tyler Jones was ejected for the rest of the race weekend leading up to Sunday’s YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM). The team will also lose its pit-stall selection for Sunday’s race, the fifth of 10 events in the Cup Series postseason.

The No. 24 Chevy was the only car in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs to fail inspection twice, and the car passed on its third trip through the line.

Byron ranks 10th of the 12 remaining championship-eligible drivers. He is eight points below the cut-off line after he was issued a 25-point penalty — plus a $50,000 fine — for spinning Denny Hamlin during a caution period in last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Byron’s team has indicated it will appeal the penalty.

There was no on-track activity for the NASCAR Cup Series on Friday. The tour will set the starting lineup with Busch Pole Qualifying on Saturday (10:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM).