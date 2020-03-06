Hendrick teammates Byron and Elliott lead first Cup practice

Jim Utter
Motorsport

William, who picked up some right-side damage early in the session, rebounded to post the fastest average lap speed at 134.594 mph late in the 50-minute session.

“You got to know where the wall’s at, you know. I nicked it a little bit,” Byron said. “The car is pretty good. We need a little more speed but I thought we were pretty good.”

Elliott ended up second (133.848 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (133.308 mph). Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

In addition to Byron, Corey LaJoie also got into the wall during one of his practice runs.

Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

“I always feel a little better going into Phoenix just because I have so many good memories there and good runs,” said Jones, who has two Truck Series wins at the track. “We’ve come close to winning in Xfinity and Cup and have been in contention.

“At all the places you’ve won, you have a little bit extra in your notebook of what it actually takes to win a race.”

1

24

United States
United States

 William Byron

 

Chevrolet

28

26.747

 

 

134.595

2

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott

 

Chevrolet

33

26.896

0.149

0.149

133.849

3

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski

 

Ford

28

27.005

0.258

0.109

133.309

4

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer

 

Ford

18

27.020

0.273

0.015

133.235

5

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch

 

Chevrolet

31

27.023

0.276

0.003

133.220

6

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch

 

Toyota

26

27.036

0.289

0.013

133.156

7

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano

 

Ford

34

27.055

0.308

0.019

133.062

8

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick

 

Ford

31

27.076

0.329

0.021

132.959

9

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones

 

Toyota

24

27.115

0.368

0.039

132.768

10

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney

 

Ford

27

27.141

0.394

0.026

132.641

11

41

United States
United States

 Cole Custer

 

Ford

20

27.164

0.417

0.023

132.528

12

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman

 

Chevrolet

24

27.166

0.419

0.002

132.519

13

8

United States
United States

 Tyler Reddick

 

Chevrolet

36

27.175

0.428

0.009

132.475

14

6

United States
United States

 Ross Chastain

 

Ford

23

27.181

0.434

0.006

132.445

15

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson

 

Chevrolet

32

27.194

0.447

0.013

132.382

16

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola

 

Ford

28

27.196

0.449

0.002

132.372

17

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson

 

Chevrolet

26

27.215

0.468

0.019

132.280

18

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin

 

Toyota

21

27.220

0.473

0.005

132.256

19

37

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece

 

Chevrolet

20

27.239

0.492

0.019

132.163

20

21

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto

 

Ford

26

27.247

0.500

0.008

132.125

21

95

United States
United States

 Christopher Bell

 

Toyota

24

27.255

0.508

0.008

132.086

22

47

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

 

Chevrolet

32

27.292

0.545

0.037

131.907

23

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon

 

Chevrolet

24

27.298

0.551

0.006

131.878

24

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr.

 

Toyota

26

27.308

0.561

0.010

131.830

25

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell

 

Ford

29

27.336

0.589

0.028

131.694

26

38

United States
United States

 John Hunter Nemechek

 

Ford

25

27.343

0.596

0.007

131.661

27

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr.

 

Chevrolet

31

27.389

0.642

0.046

131.440

28

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon

 

Chevrolet

31

27.392

0.645

0.003

131.425

29

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie

 

Ford

7

27.477

0.730

0.085

131.019

30

17

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher

 

Ford

15

27.538

0.791

0.061

130.728

31

96

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez

 

Toyota

18

27.731

0.984

0.193

129.819

32

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley

 

Ford

11

27.750

1.003

0.019

129.730

33

15

United States
United States

 Brennan Poole

 

Chevrolet

20

27.880

1.133

0.130

129.125

34

00

United States
United States

 Quin Houff

 

Chevrolet

13

28.317

1.570

0.437

127.132

35

51

United States
United States

 Garrett Smithley

 

Chevrolet

9

28.522

1.775

0.205

126.218

36

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase

 

Chevrolet

14

28.529

1.782

0.007

126.187

37

77

United States
United States

 Reed Sorenson

 

Chevrolet

1

30.968

4.221

2.439

116.249

What to Read Next