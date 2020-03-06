Hendrick teammates Byron and Elliott lead first Cup practice
William, who picked up some right-side damage early in the session, rebounded to post the fastest average lap speed at 134.594 mph late in the 50-minute session.
“You got to know where the wall’s at, you know. I nicked it a little bit,” Byron said. “The car is pretty good. We need a little more speed but I thought we were pretty good.”
Elliott ended up second (133.848 mph) and Brad Keselowski third (133.308 mph). Clint Bowyer and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.
In addition to Byron, Corey LaJoie also got into the wall during one of his practice runs.
As nice as those blue @phoenixraceway walls are, you typically don't want to check them out like this. 😣 pic.twitter.com/KtqDPeFGt5
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 6, 2020
Rounding out the top-10 speeds were Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.
“I always feel a little better going into Phoenix just because I have so many good memories there and good runs,” said Jones, who has two Truck Series wins at the track. “We’ve come close to winning in Xfinity and Cup and have been in contention.
“At all the places you’ve won, you have a little bit extra in your notebook of what it actually takes to win a race.”
1
24
Chevrolet
28
26.747
134.595
2
9
Chevrolet
33
26.896
0.149
0.149
133.849
3
2
Ford
28
27.005
0.258
0.109
133.309
4
14
Ford
18
27.020
0.273
0.015
133.235
5
1
Chevrolet
31
27.023
0.276
0.003
133.220
6
18
Toyota
26
27.036
0.289
0.013
133.156
7
22
Ford
34
27.055
0.308
0.019
133.062
8
4
Ford
31
27.076
0.329
0.021
132.959
9
20
Toyota
24
27.115
0.368
0.039
132.768
10
12
Ford
27
27.141
0.394
0.026
132.641
11
41
Ford
20
27.164
0.417
0.023
132.528
12
88
Chevrolet
24
27.166
0.419
0.002
132.519
13
8
Chevrolet
36
27.175
0.428
0.009
132.475
14
6
Ford
23
27.181
0.434
0.006
132.445
15
42
Chevrolet
32
27.194
0.447
0.013
132.382
16
10
Ford
28
27.196
0.449
0.002
132.372
17
48
Chevrolet
26
27.215
0.468
0.019
132.280
18
11
Toyota
21
27.220
0.473
0.005
132.256
19
37
Chevrolet
20
27.239
0.492
0.019
132.163
20
21
Ford
26
27.247
0.500
0.008
132.125
21
95
Toyota
24
27.255
0.508
0.008
132.086
22
47
Chevrolet
32
27.292
0.545
0.037
131.907
23
3
Chevrolet
24
27.298
0.551
0.006
131.878
24
19
Toyota
26
27.308
0.561
0.010
131.830
25
34
Ford
29
27.336
0.589
0.028
131.694
26
38
Ford
25
27.343
0.596
0.007
131.661
27
43
Chevrolet
31
27.389
0.642
0.046
131.440
28
13
Chevrolet
31
27.392
0.645
0.003
131.425
29
32
Ford
7
27.477
0.730
0.085
131.019
30
17
Ford
15
27.538
0.791
0.061
130.728
31
96
Toyota
18
27.731
0.984
0.193
129.819
32
52
Ford
11
27.750
1.003
0.019
129.730
33
15
Chevrolet
20
27.880
1.133
0.130
129.125
34
00
Chevrolet
13
28.317
1.570
0.437
127.132
35
51
Chevrolet
9
28.522
1.775
0.205
126.218
36
53
Chevrolet
14
28.529
1.782
0.007
126.187
37
77
Chevrolet
1
30.968
4.221
2.439
116.249