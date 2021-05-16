Chase Elliott to start from rear at Dover after pre-race inspection failures

Staff Report
Chase Elliott to start from rear at Dover after pre-race inspection failures
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) due to multiple pre-race inspection failures.

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race inspection twice and will start at the rear of the field per the NASCAR Rule Book.

RELATED: Dover weekend schedule | Cup Series starting lineup

Elliott was slated to line up eighth for the 400-lap race this afternoon. He comes into this race with two straight top-seven finishes on the season and ranks eighth in the points standings. He has a 11.3 average finish at the “Monster Mile” with one win and seven top fives in 10 starts there.

Due to a driver change, the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet entry that will now be driven by Josh Berry — it was originally slated to be Justin Haley — will start at the rear as well. Haley is out for this race due to COVID-19 protocols.

Ryan Newman also started from the rear for unapproved adjustments. Newman was slated to start 13th in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford.

