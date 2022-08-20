Hendrick No. 5 team penalized for inspection failures at Watkins Glen

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson failed pre-race inspection two times Saturday at Watkins Glen International.

RELATED: Weekend schedule | Watkins Glen 101

NASCAR officials ejected Jesse Saunders, car chief for the No. 5 Chevy team, for the remainder of the race weekend at the 2.45-mile road course. The No. 5 outfit also lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM).

Larson is the defending race winner at Watkins Glen.