Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline extend partnership through 2027

Hendrick Motorsports has extended its partnership with Valvoline through 2027, the team announced on Tuesday.

The new agreement is for five years and keeps Valvoline as a primary sponsor of 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (three races) and teammate William Byron (two races), and as major associate sponsor of the team‘s full stable of Chevrolet race cars.

In addition, Valvoline will remain the presenting sponsor of the annual Randy Dorton Hendrick Engine Builder Showdown, a competition that brings together Hendrick Motorsports engine builders and Hendrick Automotive Group master technicians.

Last year, Valvoline expanded its Hendrick Motorsports program to add primary sponsorship of Larson‘s No. 5 and Byron‘s No. 24. The five annual primary races represented an increase of three over the three previous seasons (2018-2020).

For 2022, the company has also added a sixth primary race and will be featured on the No. 24 Chevrolet for this weekend‘s Cup Series event at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET, NBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

“We are tremendously proud of our partnership with Valvoline,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a release. “Because of Valvoline‘s commitment to quality and innovation, we‘ve enjoyed great success together both at the track and in our dealerships. Extending the relationship will allow us to continue putting the very best products in our race cars and in the vehicles of our customers across the country.”

Since 2014, Hendrick Motorsports has earned a NASCAR-best three Cup Series championships (2016, 2020 and 2021) with Valvoline products in its Chevrolet racing engines.

“The Valvoline team is thrilled to continue our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group,” said Heidi Matheys, senior vice president and chief marketing and transformation officer at Valvoline Inc. “Our decade-long relationship has driven success both on and off the track. We look forward to driving more wins with the amazing Hendrick organization in the future.”