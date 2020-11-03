Hendrick Motorsports unveils silver No. 48 for Jimmie Johnson in Phoenix finale

Jimmie Johnson will wheel a special silvery No. 48 Chevrolet in his final race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver.

On Tuesday, Hendrick Motorsports revealed the paint scheme for Johnson’s No. 48 in Sunday’s Cup Series finale at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM). The familiar purple colors of primary sponsor Ally will have a silver backdrop for the 312-lap race, which will mark Johnson’s transition into the next stage of his motorsports career.

Johnson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates will also pay tribute to the seven-time champion, as the cars for title contender Chase Elliott and teammates Alex Bowman and William Byron will sport yellow numbers, which have been a trademark of Johnson’s rides during his career.

HMS offered a behind-the-scenes look at Johnson’s final-ride design Tuesday: