Hendrick Motorsports unveils 2018 Camaro paint schemes — see them today in-person
If you’re in the Charlotte area today, you might want to stop over at Hendrick Motorsports to see the new 2018 paint schemes for the team’s four NASCAR Cup cars: the Nos. 48, 24, 9 and 88.
Not only are they brand new schemes, they’re on a brand new type of Chevrolet that will be used in the 2018 Cup season: the Chevy Camaro ZL1.
If you can’t make it today, last night’s reveal of the paint schemes was straight out of a Hollywood premiere, with lots of lights, flash and awesome designs. Check it out:
ICYMI: We revealed all four of our 2018 Camaros last night.
See them all on our campus today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by the team store! pic.twitter.com/wfovqn4mp1
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 6, 2017
Get up close and personal with all four of our new 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint schemes!
����: https://t.co/mckSVspIrk pic.twitter.com/CHARRUWpue
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 6, 2017
Views. �� #LegacyLives pic.twitter.com/hQrZxR0sLH
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 5, 2017
.@NAPARacing is switching things up in 2018 with @chaseelliott’s all new No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. �� #NAPA9 #LegacyLives pic.twitter.com/BnoeDr5f7b
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 5, 2017
You asked and @AxaltaRacing delivered!
The iconic flames will return to @WilliamByron’s No. 24 Camaro in 2018. �� #Axalta24 #LegacyLives pic.twitter.com/vmxUA6suSi
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 5, 2017
Those racing stripes though. �� pic.twitter.com/oNm9QIGYBh
— Team Lowe's Racing (@LowesRacing) October 5, 2017
It’s the return of the yellow numbers!@JimmieJohnson’s @LowesRacing Camaro will boast a sleek new look in 2018. �� #lowes48 #LegacyLives pic.twitter.com/QrCj50WMDm
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 5, 2017
Introducing for the first time together, your 2018 Hendrick Motorsports driver lineup. �� pic.twitter.com/qSEOQIsPwp
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 5, 2017
The same look we love, just with some tweaks.��@AlexBRacing’s 2018 @nationwide88 Camaro features bold black numbers. #NW88Alex #LegacyLives pic.twitter.com/LffFZelmgG
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 5, 2017
If you’re in the area, come take a look at our four 2018 @TeamChevy Camaros in front of our team store! ���� pic.twitter.com/cAKvNvLG4S
— Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) October 6, 2017