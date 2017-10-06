Hendrick Motorsports unveils 2018 Camaro paint schemes — see them today in-person

Jerry Bonkowski

If you’re in the Charlotte area today, you might want to stop over at Hendrick Motorsports to see the new 2018 paint schemes for the team’s four NASCAR Cup cars: the Nos. 48, 24, 9 and 88.

Not only are they brand new schemes, they’re on a brand new type of Chevrolet that will be used in the 2018 Cup season: the Chevy Camaro ZL1.

If you can’t make it today, last night’s reveal of the paint schemes was straight out of a Hollywood premiere, with lots of lights, flash and awesome designs. Check it out:











What to Read Next