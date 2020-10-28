Hendrick Motorsports signs Kyle Larson to drive No. 5 car in 2021

Kyle Larson, exiled from NASCAR six months after uttering a racial slur, will return to the Cup Series and drive for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

Larson signed a multi-year deal Wednesday morning, the team announced.

He will drive the No. 5 car — which will return to Cup for the first time since 2017. Cliff Daniels will be Larson’s crew chief. Hendrick Motorsports stated in its release that the car is currently unsponsored.

The hiring comes as Larson has worked to rehabilitate his image after uttering a racial slur during an esports racing game on April 12.

NASCAR suspended Larson April 13. Chip Ganassi Racing fired Larson a day later. NASCAR required Larson to attend sensitivity training. Larson completed the training by May 6. Larson detailed his personal journey of reflection in an Oct. 4 essay posted on his website.

NASCAR announced Oct. 19 that Larson would be cleared to return to the sport on Jan. 1, 2021.

Car owner Rick Hendrick addressed Larson’s hiring in a statement:

“Kyle is unquestionably one of the most talented race car drivers in the world,” Hendrick said. “He has championship-level ability and will be a significant addition to our on-track program. More importantly, I have full confidence that he understands our expectations and will be a tremendous ambassador for our team, our partners and NASCAR.

“Kyle and I have had many, many conversations leading up to today’s announcement. I’m confident about what’s in his heart and his desire to be a champion in all aspects of his life and career. Kyle has done important work over the past six months, and Hendrick Motorsports is going to support those continued efforts.”

