Hendrick Motorsports penalized for exceeding 2020 wind tunnel test time

Hendrick Motorsports was assessed an L2-level penalty by NASCAR on Thursday afternoon for exceeding its 2020 wind tunnel test time — a violation of Sections 5.3.e in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result of the penalty, the organization has been fined $100,000 and hit with the loss of 10 hours of wind tunnel testing time from the organization’s 2020-21 allocation.

According to the NASCAR Rule Book, organizations are allocated 150 testing hours to be used on Gen-6 vehicles through Dec. 31, 2021, with a maximum usage of 70 hours in 2020 and a maximum usage of 90 hours in 2021.

NASCAR officials said the overage for Hendrick was less than an hour and the team self reported the violation.

Elsewhere on the penalty report, NASCAR fined a team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and a team in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for lug-nut violations last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Each team, the No. 10 of Ross Chastain in Xfinity and the No. 19 of Derek Kraus in Trucks, was found with one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection, a violation of Sections 10.9.10.4 in the NASCAR Rule Book.

As a result, the crew chief for Chastain (Bruce Schlicker) was fined $5,000 and the crew chief for Kraus (Kevin Bellicourt) was docked $2,500. Chastain finished second in the Food City 300 and enters the Xfinity Playoffs ranked eighth. Kraus finished 15th in the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics.