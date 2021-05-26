Hendrick Motorsports, NASCAR indefinitely suspend spotter for Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports has indefinitely suspended Eddie D’Hondt, spotter for Chase Elliott, after learning that D’Hondt was arrested earlier this month and charged with assault on a pregnant woman.

The Hickory, North Carolina, Police Department arrested D’Hondt on May 12.

He has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor battery of an unborn child.

D’Hondt has a court appearance June 7 for the misdemeanor battery of an unborn child. D’Hondt has a court appearance June 30 for the misdemeanor assault on a female charge.

D’Hondt has been Elliott’s long-time spotter. He worked the two Cup races after his arrest, including this past weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas that Elliott won.

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement Wednesday:

“We became aware of the situation (Wednesday) morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident.

“A spotter for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Charlotte Motor Speedway has not been named at this time.”

The NASCAR Cup Rule Book states in section 2.11.a: “Any NASCAR member charged with any violation or the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR … prior to the next scheduled event or within 72 hours o being so charged.”

NASCAR cited that and also member conduct guidelines in indefinitely suspending D’Hondt.

