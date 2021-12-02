Hendrick Motorsports, Hooters renew No. 9 sponsorship for three years

Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Hooters Restaurants has renewed its sponsorship agreement with Chase Elliott and the No. 9 Chevrolet team, re-upping for a three-year extension.

The deal was announced on the same day as the NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville. Elliott will be recognized for his appearance in this year’s Championship 4 alongside teammate and first-time champ Kyle Larson.

“They’ve been a great partner, a lot of fun to work with and I feel like they do a really good job of making the most of their few races a year, which is huge and hard to do,” Elliott said during a Thursday morning media availability, held just moments after the announcement. “So, looking forward to three more years together and try to get to Victory Lane. That’s been kind of the one thing we haven’t been able to check the box with them yet, so hopefully we can do that and have a successful run.”

Hooters first partnered with Elliott in the 2017 season. The brand has been a primary sponsor of the No. 9 Chevy for three races in each of the last two seasons.

Elliott has been close to scratching the win column with Hooters on board, finishing second with the sponsor on two occasions (Homestead, Daytona) in his Cup Series title season of 2020.

Elliott will be returning for his seventh full-time Cup Series season — all with Hendrick Motorsports. The 26-year-old driver won twice last year, pushing his career Cup Series win tally to 13 victories.