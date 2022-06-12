Hendrick Motorsports: First team in NASCAR history to reach 100,000 miles led
Hendrick Motorsports becomes the first team in NASCAR history to reach 100,000 miles led as Chase Elliott leads at Sonoma Raceway.
Kyle Larson loses a right-front tire late in the final stage at Sonoma Raceway during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
With his third victory of the NTT IndyCar Series season, Josef Newgarden earned a $1 million sponsor bonus by winning at Road America.
Despite finishing third and fourth in Azerbaijan, Mercedes drivers leaving Baku banged up, sore.
In the season's second road course race, Daniel Suarez scored his first career win and gave Trackhouse Racing its third victory of the year.
Are the Warriors going against a set Celtics defense, or are they getting out and running.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Phil Mickelson, in joining LIV Golf, is fighting back against The Man, just like he did when he avoided jail time for insider trading.
Wrap-up of the NASCAR series races at Sonoma Raceway. Daniel Suarez earned his first Cup Series victory in 195 career races. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
Rory McIlroy mocked Greg Norman after winning his first title of the year on Sunday. The Northern Irishman’s comments summed up the divisiveness and civil war at the top of the male game, but also highlighted the potential for the traditional tours to hit back against the Saudi rebel circuit.
Dave Roberts is not happy with how the Dodgers are playing, and the team's shutout loss to the Giants underlined the team's struggle to drive in runs.
It wasn't all about the money.
How does a 21-time Tour winner spend the hours after a triumph, specifically the Sunday before the U.S. Open?
Silvana Gomez Juarez became the first Argentinian female to win in the octagon at UFC 275 – and what a way to do it.
At the end of a rough week for the pro golf community, the Canadian Open's final round offered the best argument for why the PGA Tour is worth saving.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
ECU baseball can advance to the 2022 College World Series if it can score a win over Texas in Sunday's Greenville super regional Game 3.
The LIV Golf Series opener in London has wrapped and we have a complete list of payouts each player in the field earned this week.
We have a few stories about the 49ers for the last week that Cardinals fans should know.
The field has been cut to 16, with No. 1 overall seed Tennessee one of eight hosts in the super regionals, the final step before the College World Series.
Former women's strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk doesn't think current titleholder Carla Esparza will get out of the first round against Zhang Weili. Weili knocked Jedrzejczyk out in their rematch at UFC 275 on Saturday. UFC president Dana White stated in interviews leading up to the event that the winner would face Esparza next. With Weili securing the opportunity to recapture the strawweight title, Jedrzejczyk was asked to share her thoughts on the future championship bout. "First round