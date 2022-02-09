Hendrick Motorsports extends sponsor for No. 9 team of Chase Elliott

UniFirst has signed a five-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to sponsor Chase Elliott’s No. 9 team through 2028.

UniFirst will be the primary sponsor of the No. 9 car in three races each in 2022 and 2023. The company will sponsor the team for five races each season from 2024-28.

Elliott’s contact with Hendrick Motorsports goes through this season, but car owner Rick Hendrick expressed confidence in December at Nashville that the team would sign Elliott to a multi-year contract extension.

UniFirst joined Hendrick Motorsports as a corporate partner in 2016 with an agreement through 2023. UniFirst supplies work clothing and uniforms to Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group.

UniFirst will serve as the primary sponsor for Elliott this season at Phoenix (March 13), Kansas (May 15) and Michigan (Aug. 7).

In other sponsor news in NASCAR:

Trackhouse Racing

CommScope will be the primary sponsor for the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing car of Daniel Suarez for 11 races this season. The company’s first race this year will be Las Vegas (March 6).

The company also will be the primary sponsor for races at Phoenix (March 13), Atlanta (March 20), Circuit of the Americas (March 27), Dover (May 1), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 29), Pocono (July 24), Richmond (Aug. 14), Kansas (Sept. 11), Charlotte Roval (Oct. 9) and Homestead (Oct. 23).

Front Row Motorsports

Stage Front Ticketing will be the primary partner on Michael McDowell’s No. 34 car for races at Auto Club Speedway (Feb. 27) and Las Vegas (March 6).

Front Row Motorsports also announced that Fr8Auctions returns to be a sponsor on McDowell’s car and also on Zane Smith’s Camping World Truck Series team.

Fr8Auctions will be the primary sponsor on McDowell’s car at Atlanta (March 20), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 29), Atlanta (July 10), Pocono (July 24), the Southern 500 (Sept. 4) and Martinsville (Oct 30).

The company will be the primary sponsor on Smith’s truck in four races. The company will be a major associate for both teams all season.

Story continues

Horizon Hobby will be the primary sponsor on McDowell’s No. 34 car at the Indianapolis road course (July 31) and Daytona (Aug. 27). The company also will sponsor Smith’s truck in one race.

Live Fast Motorsports

NASCAR Ignition as the sponsor of BJ McLeod’s car for the Daytona 500.

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano and wife Brittany announce birth of third child, Emilia Love Jesse Iwuji’s Xfinity team will have deep ties to Wendell Scott’s... Chevrolet studying source of Tyler Reddick’s prop shaft failure in...

Hendrick Motorsports extends sponsor for No. 9 team of Chase Elliott originally appeared on NBCSports.com