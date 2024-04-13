Hendrick Motorsports competitors come into Texas Motor Speedway red hot on the season

Hendrick Motorsports competitors come into the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on a hot streak with several wins and podium finishes this season.

The weather is also lining up nicely as temperatures are expected to be low to mid-80s at the track this weekend.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will take place Sunday at 2:30 Central time.

