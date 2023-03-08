Hendrick Motorsports to compete in four Xfinity Series races

Kyle Larson, William Byron and Alex Bowman are scheduled to drive Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets in four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season.

The team announced Wednesday that Byron will drive the No. 17 March 25 at Circuit of the Americas, Larson will be in the car June 10 at Sonoma Raceway and Sept. 2 at Darlington Raceway, and Bowman will race Aug. 19 at Watkins Glen International.

Greg Ives and Kevin Meendering will serve as crew chiefs.

Hendrick returned to the Xfinity Series on a limited basis last season, scoring two runner-up finishes and three top fives in the 17 car.

“Watching the number 17 return to the track last year was very special,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement released by the team. “It was fun being back in the Xfinity Series and seeing a great return from our HendrickCars.com sponsorship. The team had strong results on the track, but we didn’t quite get to Victory Lane. Having unfinished business gives us extra momentum this season.”

The cars again will be sponsored by HendrickCars.com, Hendrick Automotive Group’s website.

The cars’ paint scheme will be based on the vehicles Hendrick’s late son, Ricky, drove during his 2001 season.

