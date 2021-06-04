Hendrick Motorsports executive: 'We owe an apology' to Chip Ganassi Racing

Hendrick Motorsports Executive Vice President and General Manager Jeff Andrews issued an apology to collaborative-partner organization Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday, taking responsibility for the performance of Ganassi’s engines during Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“We have made some corrections there and I do have to say that those are some of the toughest nights of all when you affect a great partner like we have in Chip Ganassi Racing and all their employees,” Andrews said in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We owe an apology to them because we let them down in a big, big way with both of their cars over there the other night.”

Despite Hendrick’s record-setting night, both Chip Ganassi Chevrolets landed on the opposite end of the spectrum. Ross Chastain finished 41 laps down in 37th position, while Kurt Busch completed only 139 laps before bowing out with engine issues to finish last in the 38-car field.

Andrews stated the teams are already joining forces to work on making corrections to the problems that affected CGR’s front-drive systems.

“We’ve made adjustments there and we’re moving forward,” Andrews said. “We’re working closely with those guys and staying in touch with them on exactly what happened. That was 100% on us.”

The Chip Ganassi Racing teams will look to bounce back at Sonoma Raceway this Sunday (4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM). Busch saddles up for his 20th career start at the track, while Chastain will make his second.

